Fans of Manchester United are adoring ‘McFred’ after Scott McTominay headed home Fred’s cross to put United ahead of Aston Villa.

Man United fans adore ‘McFred’ after Scott McTominay headed home Fred’s cross to give United the lead against Aston Villa.

MANCHESTER UNITED fans are ecstatic after ‘McFred’ put them ahead 1-0 against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

On seven minutes, Brazil midfielder Fred hooked the ball into the box, and Scott McTominay was there to head the ball past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

It was the ideal response after a humiliating 1-0 Premier League loss at home to Wolves.

United fans praised the central midfield duo on social media, using their unique nickname.

“Love a good McFred goal,” Johnny Spencer wrote on Twitter.

Another fan wrote, “I’ve always believed in McFred,” while another added, “I can’t explain how much I love McFred.”

Janice Crossfield was ecstatic that the “Lancaster lad strikes again,” while another Red Devils supporter marveled at “Fred’s audacity to try that.”

United got off to a shaky start, and their midfield duo would have been relieved to put them ahead.

Fred came in to replace Nemanja Matic, who was part of the team that lost to Wolves.

Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of the game due to a muscle injury, and captain Harry Maguire is also out.

In place of Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof was recalled to the center of defense, while veteran striker Edinson Cavani was the focal point up front.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was replaced at right back by Diogo Dalot, while Jadon Sancho was replaced by Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo by Marcus Rashford.

