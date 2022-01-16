Fans of the Bengals adored Joe Burrow’s postgame interview.

Take a look at how much Bengals fans enjoyed Joe Burrow’s postgame interview.
On Saturday, Joe Burrow played a key role in the Bengals’ first playoff victory in 31 years.
Burrow was asked how he felt after ending the drought after the victory.
The quarterback responded, “It’s a great win for us, the city, and the organization.”
“However, we anticipated this, so there won’t be a huge celebration like there was when we won the division.”
Look: Bengals Fans Loved Joe Burrow’s Postgame Interview
Look: Bengals Fans Loved Joe Burrow’s Postgame Interview
Man I freaking love Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/oZ6vPhYrRR
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 16, 2022
Joe Burrow has played 6 “have to have it games” in his career.
2019 LSU
Bama
Georgia (SEC title)
Oklahoma (semi)
Clemson (natty)
2021 BENGALS
Ravens (Week 16)
Chiefs (Week 17)
In those games:
6-0 W-L
2,669 Pass Yds (444/game)
27 TD
0 Int @PaulHembo 👊🏻
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 12, 2022