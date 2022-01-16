Fans of the Bengals adored Joe Burrow’s postgame interview.

Take a look at how much Bengals fans enjoyed Joe Burrow’s postgame interview.

On Saturday, Joe Burrow played a key role in the Bengals’ first playoff victory in 31 years.

Burrow was asked how he felt after ending the drought after the victory.

The quarterback responded, “It’s a great win for us, the city, and the organization.”

“However, we anticipated this, so there won’t be a huge celebration like there was when we won the division.”

Look: Bengals Fans Loved Joe Burrow’s Postgame Interview

Man I freaking love Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/oZ6vPhYrRR — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 16, 2022