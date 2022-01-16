Fans of the Bengals were not pleased with Zac Taylor’s decision.

Zac Taylor’s decision enraged Bengals fans.

The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to seal the game with another redzone trip midway through the fourth quarter.

Head coach Zac Taylor called a timeout on fourth-and-inches from just inside the 10-yard line after his offense was stopped short of the line for a gain on third down.

Ultimately, the team chose to kick a field goal rather than attempt the conversion.

Bengals fans were furious with Taylor for burning an unnecessary timeout in a game that is shaping up to be a nail-biter.

They could have simply taken a five-yard delay of game penalty instead of calling the first TO of the half if they were planning to kick the field goal anyway.

Taylor was chastised by fans and analysts from all over the league for his poor decision.

“Wasting a timeout there was egregious by Zac Taylor lmao if you’re going to kick it just kick it,” one wrote.

“I just don’t get why you’d waste a timeout like that.”

The timeout is far more valuable than the 5 yards if you’re going to kick anyway,” another added.

Bengals Fans Weren’t Happy With Zac Taylor’s Decision

