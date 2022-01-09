Fans of the Big Ten Conference are dissatisfied with the billboards in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis is known for being Big Ten country, but the city is getting a SEC makeover ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tomorrow night.

Alabama and Georgia will face off for the national championship tomorrow night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It will be the second time in five years that these two SEC teams have met in the championship game.

Any Big Ten fans who drove around Indianapolis this week saw an ESPN SEC Network billboard welcoming them to “Indianapolis-SEC.” This is something you don’t see in any of the states that make up the country’s heartland.

Fortunately, this is only a temporary situation, so Big Ten fans who are irritated by the commercial won’t have to deal with it for much longer.

Look: Big Ten Fans Not Happy With Billboard In Indianapolis

