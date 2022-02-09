Fans of The Chase in Glasgow may be able to earn £1000 per month by watching TV.

Fans of The Chase in Glasgow could earn £1,500 per month by watching TV for a living.

For an initial period of 12 weeks, PlatinCasino.co.uk is looking to hire a ‘Game Show Analyst’ to watch various game and quiz shows and report back with notes to help guide content for the gaming site’s new entertainment blog.

The new game show expert will be expected to watch at least 10 shows per month, such as The Wheel, Pointless, and The Chase, and report their findings to their new boss at the Platin Casino website, over a three-month period.

The successful candidate will need to keep track of tactics used by specific show contestants, players’ attitudes and mindsets, new game show ‘hacks,’ and general knowledge questions that may arise.

The successful applicant will be paid £1,000 per month during the initial three-month trial period, plus any necessary subscription fees and TV license fees.

There is no requirement for professional experience, but applicants must be 18 or older and have an interest in quiz and game shows.

All you’ll need is a pen and paper, as well as a device to watch the shows on!

“Game and quiz shows are some of the most popular TV shows on air – you only have to look at audience rates and the variety of shows out there to tell you that,” a spokesperson for PlatinCasino.co.uk said.

“We were curious to see if there was a pattern in the types of people who win and lose, as well as if there was any set formula to the types of questions being asked in general, given the appetite for people watching and wanting to be a contestant on the shows.”

“While working on this project would be simple for the team here, we thought it would be a great opportunity.

