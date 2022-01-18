Fans of the Cowboys are enraged by an old Packers-49ers game.

Fans of the Cowboys are enraged by a game between the Packers and the 49ers.

Cowboys fans around the world are devastated by how their season ended on Sunday, and this play from earlier in the season isn’t helping them get over it.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers on a game-winning field goal in Week 3.

The official was right there to touch the ball after a pass up the middle so Rodgers and the Packers could line up and spike it.

Look: Cowboys Fans Upset With Old Packers-49ers Play

