Fans of the Dallas Cowboys should listen to Tony Dungy’s message.

For Dallas Cowboys fans, Tony Dungy has a message.

When it came to the Cowboys’ performance against the 49ers on Sunday, NBC’s Tony Dungy was ice cold.

Many Cowboys fans are fixated on the failed spike attempt in the final 14 seconds, but Dungy is more concerned with what happened before that.

“Forget about the last play and the clock when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys.

“How about allowing 169 rushing yards, 5 sacks, completing less than 60% of their passes, running for only 77 yards, and committing 14 penalties?” Dungy tweeted.

