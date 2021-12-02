Fans of the Los Angeles Rams can look forward to Von Miller’s arrival.

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams should pay attention to Von Miller.

When the Los Angeles Rams acquired star pass rusher Von Miller earlier this season, fans likely believed he was the final piece in the Super Bowl puzzle.

Despite the fact that Miller’s efforts haven’t yet resulted in Rams victories, he has a message for the team’s supporters.

Miller shared a video of himself with the Lombardi Trophy after winning MVP of Super Bowl 50 on Instagram.

He expressed his longing for the trophy and pledged to return it to the Rams and their supporters:

Since joining the Rams on November 1, Von Miller has appeared in two games for the team.

With the Rams, he has eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit, but no sacks.

More importantly, the Rams have gone 0-3 since the Miller trade.

During that time, they’ve gone from 7-1 to 7-4.

Miller must improve the performance of his entire team if he hopes to win another Super Bowl.

Will the Rams’ Von Miller lead them to a Super Bowl victory?

For Rams fans, Von Miller holds a special promise.