Fans of the Los Angeles Rams can look forward to Von Miller’s arrival.

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams should pay attention to Von Miller.
When the Los Angeles Rams acquired star pass rusher Von Miller earlier this season, fans likely believed he was the final piece in the Super Bowl puzzle.
Despite the fact that Miller’s efforts haven’t yet resulted in Rams victories, he has a message for the team’s supporters.
Miller shared a video of himself with the Lombardi Trophy after winning MVP of Super Bowl 50 on Instagram.
He expressed his longing for the trophy and pledged to return it to the Rams and their supporters:
Since joining the Rams on November 1, Von Miller has appeared in two games for the team.
With the Rams, he has eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit, but no sacks.
More importantly, the Rams have gone 0-3 since the Miller trade.
During that time, they’ve gone from 7-1 to 7-4.
Miller must improve the performance of his entire team if he hopes to win another Super Bowl.
Will the Rams’ Von Miller lead them to a Super Bowl victory?
For Rams fans, Von Miller holds a special promise.
“I’m coming back for you,” Miller wrote. “I promise. Life isn’t the same without you. We spent All summer 2016 together and my life was so perfect. When I was with you everybody called me ‘CHAMP’. You boosted me. You made me who I am. Me being with you opened so many doors. I love and miss you so much I tatted your face on my thigh so I can always see you. I’ve been working so hard, day and night, 365 days a year just to have a chance to see you again. I miss holding you in my arms and putting you up on a pedestal for the world to see. I’ve seen you with these other guys and they don’t love you like I do. I love you more than all of them put together. You belong to me.
“I don’t care what they say about me, I don’t care about them saying what I can and can’t do. I don’t care what it looks like at this moment. Just know I’m coming back for you. I promise. Things have changed since I’ve last seen you. I have a beautiful baby boy named Valor I can’t wait for you to meet. I also have a new city and teammates that will love you just as much as I do. Just know. I’m coming back for you. I promise.”
