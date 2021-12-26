Fans of the New York Jets are dissatisfied with CBS today.

Fans of the New York Jets are dissatisfied with CBS’s coverage of the team today.

Every Sunday, Jets fans aren’t happy.

However, CBS drew the wrath of Gang Green fans this Sunday.

The Jets’ Week 16 game against the Jaguars appears to be canceled.

This is true even in the tri-state area.

Instead, the network will air a game between AFC East rivals Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, which is more important.

Fans were not pleased, which came as no surprise.

They let it be known on social media as well.

One fan responded, “CBS is showing Bills-Pats over Jets-Jags?????”

Look: Jets Fans Aren’t Happy With CBS Today

CBS is showing Bills-Pats over Jets-Jags ????? — Harley Burke (@harleyburke0) December 26, 2021

WAIT A SECOND. IS CBS NY REALLY PLAYING THE PATS/BILLS GAME WHEN THE JETS ARE PLAYING AT THE SAME TIME?! IS THIS REAL LIFE?! 🤯🤯🤯🤯😆 — Keira Leigh (@Keira516) December 26, 2021