Fans of the San Francisco 49ers are enraged by Kyle Shanahan’s decision.

Kyle Shanahan’s play call has enraged 49ers fans.

The San Francisco 49ers are currently furious with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers offense faced a fourth-and-one in Packers territory late in the fourth quarter, trailing 10-3.

Shanahan decided to go for it when he needed a touchdown to tie the game.

It was a clear case of quarterback snooping.

Instead, Shanahan called a dive right up the middle, which the Packers defense stuffed.

49ers Fans Are Furious With Kyle Shanahan’s Play Call

Shanahan cost the 49ers there. Can’t fail with the QB sneak in the back pocket — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022