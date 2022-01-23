Fans of the San Francisco 49ers are enraged by Kyle Shanahan’s decision.

Kyle Shanahan’s play call has enraged 49ers fans.
The San Francisco 49ers are currently furious with head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The 49ers offense faced a fourth-and-one in Packers territory late in the fourth quarter, trailing 10-3.
Shanahan decided to go for it when he needed a touchdown to tie the game.
It was a clear case of quarterback snooping.
Instead, Shanahan called a dive right up the middle, which the Packers defense stuffed.
49ers Fans Are Furious With Kyle Shanahan’s Play Call
49ers Fans Are Furious With Kyle Shanahan’s Play Call
DEFENSE KEEPS MAKING PLAYS!
4th down stop!#SFvsGB | #GoPackGo
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/NPTpUb1phK
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 23, 2022
Shanahan cost the 49ers there. Can’t fail with the QB sneak in the back pocket
— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022
The only thing that has ever stopped a Garoppolo QB sneak in that situation has been a procedure penalty. It’s never been the defense. That shouldn’t have been a hard call for Shanahan
— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022