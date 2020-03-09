‘Fans permitted to watch 3pm Premier League games if forced behind closed doors by coronavirus’

Football matches kicking off at 3pm will be shown on air if the coronavirus forces matches behind closed doors, reports claim, with the FA set to lift their blackout of afternoon fixtures in such an event.

The disease has been causing havoc across the world and has impacted sport in a number of countries, with both Ligue 1 and Serie A games set to be played in empty stadiums until April.

But while the Premier League has not yet followed similar measures in banning fans from games, the FA are likely to allow fans to watch 3pm games if the decision is made to play on without them, according to the Times.

Officials are believed to be stepping up contingency plans in the event of Sport in England being hit by the virus, although the FA are wary that hordes of supporters could simply be moved from the grounds to other venues showing the games.

A source told the Times: ‘It makes sense to remove the blackout but what we don’t want to do is create a new problem by just moving those crowds from the stadiums to the pubs.’

These concerns were shared by a government official during a meeting last week surrounding the impact of shutting down sporting events, with one saying there was ‘probably more risk of the virus spreading in packed pubs than in open air stadia’.

Clubs in the EFL could watch games using the organisation’s iFollow service, which would become available on Saturdays despite it usually being blocked on that day, the report adds.

Matches taking place at 3pm have been banned since before the Premier League’s inception, with a rule put in place in the 1960s when Burnley chairman Bob Lord managed to convince Football League officials that airing mid-afternoon games would result in a lesser attendance among lower league matches.

There have been 280 confirmed coronavirus cases so far in England, with three deaths. While football in England is still running as planned, the Premier League and its clubs have been taking measures to stop the spread of the virus among players.

West Ham and Newcastle both banned their stars shaking hands in training, and the Premier League has stopped the practice taking place before games.