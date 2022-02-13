Fans React After LeBron James Became the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer

We are all witnesses, Nike told us back in 2005.

LeBron James reached yet another milestone in his illustrious 19-year career on Saturday night.

“Give it up for LeBron James, the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoff Scorer,” the Lakers say.

LeBron Just Became NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer: Fans React

Greatness. Give it up for the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer, LeBron James 👏 pic.twitter.com/zPlGGRhGXs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2022

Greatest player to ever touch a basketball https://t.co/PqNmPJdfnW — Dylan Johnson △⃒⃘ (@TheBlackTicTac) February 13, 2022