Fans React After LeBron James Became the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer
We are all witnesses, Nike told us back in 2005.
LeBron James reached yet another milestone in his illustrious 19-year career on Saturday night.
“Give it up for LeBron James, the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoff Scorer,” the Lakers say.
Greatness.
Give it up for the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer, LeBron James 👏 pic.twitter.com/zPlGGRhGXs
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2022
Greatest player to ever touch a basketball https://t.co/PqNmPJdfnW
— Dylan Johnson △⃒⃘ (@TheBlackTicTac) February 13, 2022
To break this record at this stage, playing as well as he is in his career, with as much time left in his career as he has, is truly remarkable. https://t.co/Gnm8ZOYn8T
— Jared Hoopkins (@JaredHoopkins) February 13, 2022
APPRECIATE GREATNESS. https://t.co/fQupaFxc2e
— Guts 🗡 (@PBorCapo) February 13, 2022