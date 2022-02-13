Fans React to Carson Wentz’s Almost Certain Departure from the Colts

This NFL offseason, the quarterback merry-go-round could get a little crazy.

Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts may be parting ways after only a year together.

To get him, the Colts had to trade two draft picks last offseason.

Wentz is expected to be traded or released by March 19th, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, who first reported it on Sunday morning.

Carson Wentz Is Probably Done With Colts: Fans React

There’s a belief that #Colts QB Carson Wentz will “‘probably” be traded or released before March 19th, per @mortreport. That’s when $15M in base salary becomes guaranteed. His future in Indianapolis looks “bleak.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2022

Who would trade for Wentz if Reich doesn’t want him anymore? https://t.co/cdkWnhRwZt — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) February 13, 2022

When u get fleeced by Howie Roseman https://t.co/8NtIZase0e — fivepointsvids (@FivePointsVids) February 13, 2022

I am excited at the prospect of his release but what’s the new option? Gotta know that first. https://t.co/geqIizMDLK — Taylor Gang (@Coltschatter) February 13, 2022

Cutting a player that you’re still paying for with premium assets (16th overall pick) is definitely a choice. https://t.co/7SLk98v0Lg — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 13, 2022

Glad to see Frank Reich fixed him! https://t.co/lu9zbXi8e0 — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) February 13, 2022

Howie has made some good moves. Howie has made some bad moves. But my god, that Wentz trade might just end up transcending everything else he’s ever done. https://t.co/jR1OHDKMnI — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 13, 2022

Another contender in the QB trade market emerges https://t.co/CkSvdo1yT3 — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) February 13, 2022

Ballard is a really good GM that made a desperate move and it’s coming back to haunt him dearly. https://t.co/SXaMrDGsIq — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 13, 2022

I’d bet the #Steelers would be more interested than you’d like them to be. Especially if he’s released. https://t.co/eaB6YvE7k2 — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) February 13, 2022