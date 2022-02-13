Trending
Infosurhoy

Fans React to Carson Wentz’s Almost Certain Departure From the Colts

0
By on Sports

Fans React to Carson Wentz’s Almost Certain Departure from the Colts

This NFL offseason, the quarterback merry-go-round could get a little crazy.

Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts may be parting ways after only a year together.

To get him, the Colts had to trade two draft picks last offseason.

Wentz is expected to be traded or released by March 19th, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, who first reported it on Sunday morning.

Carson Wentz Is Probably Done With Colts: Fans React

Carson Wentz Is Probably Done With Colts: Fans React

Comments are closed.