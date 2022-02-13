Fans React to Derek Carr’s Commitment by the Raiders

Fans React To The Raiders’ Commitment To Derek Carr

Derek Carr, the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, is unlikely to be traded later this offseason.

Carr and the Raiders were defeated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by the Bengals this season.

This offseason, he’s expected to sign a lucrative contract extension.

Carr is expected to sign a contract with the Raiders this offseason, according to NFLcom.

Sources say the Raiders are moving forward with Carr at QB and prepared to discuss a contract extension that would keep him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. Carr has one year left on his contract, making nearly $20 million. For weeks, as the Raiders searched for a coach, Carr mulled his future, with both sides left to make a mutual decision about what would come next. Sources say Carr’s top choice for a new coach was actually the one the team hired. In the past, McDaniels’ and Ziegler’s affection for the three-time Pro Bowler led them to consider trading for him.