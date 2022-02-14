Fans React to Joe Burrow’s Knee Injury Details

Fans React to Joe Burrow’s Knee Injury

Joe Burrow is a tough quarterback to play against.

On Sunday evening in Los Angeles, the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, 23-20.

Burrow persevered despite severe knee discomfort.

The Bengals’ second-year quarterback took a lot of hard hits throughout the game.

He appeared to take a hit to the knee that he couldn’t recover from at one point.

However, the former LSU Tigers star remained in the game.

Burrow said after the game that his knee should be fine. He’ll have it checked out again when he returns to Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow Shares Knee Injury Details: Fans React

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says knee “feels good,” will get it checked again in Cincinnati: “I wasn’t coming out” of Super Bowl LVIhttps://t.co/B0EySx9qjPpic.twitter.com/RkU4JE4uRJ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 14, 2022