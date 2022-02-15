Fans React to John Madden’s Widow’s Message to the NFL

Virginia Madden, John Madden’s wife and now widow, delivered a powerful message to the NFL and the city of Oakland during Madden’s memorial service on Monday night.

Virginia’s message was about the Raiders, specifically the Oakland Raiders, whom the late Madden once coached.

The NFL should re-establish a team in Oakland, according to John’s widow.

Virginia stated, “He (John Madden) believed in the Raiders, and I believe in the Raiders… the Oakland Raiders… Oakland needs a football team.”

