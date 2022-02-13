Fans React To Rumors That Deshaun Watson Will Join The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans React To Deshaun Watson Joining The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are “leaving the door open” for Tom Brady to return for the 2022 season, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The Buccaneers have backup plans in place if he decides to stay retired.

The team has done “extensive homework” on a potential Deshaun Watson trade, according to Rapoport.

A trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is also “expected to be explored.”

“Sources say they’re doing extensive research on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and are one of several teams expected to look into a potential trade for Russell Wilson, despite the Seahawks’ denials,” the report stated.

Fans flocked to social media to express their displeasure with the news of the erratic quarterback.

At least one Buccaneers fan believes the team should make a major quarterback trade.

“Now this is something the Buccaneers absolutely must do.”

“I’m not sure how their cap situation looks, but thanks to Tom Brady, Tampa Bay is an enticing place,” one fan said.