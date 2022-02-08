Fans slam Winter Olympics Big Air venue with slope set in industrial site, saying it “looks like Springfield Nuclear Power Plant.”

‘It looks like the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant,’ say fans of the Winter Olympics Big Air venue, which is set in an industrial park.

The Big Air Shougang venue at the Beijing Olympics has left Winter Olympics fans perplexed.

The location, in West Beijing, is right next to an old steel mill in a repurposed industrial park.

On Monday, when it hosted the women’s and men’s freeski Big Air qualifying events, its optics became a major talking point.

“The venue is amazing and the bigger jump is so wild, it’s such a cool place to have the jump in,” British freestyle skier Kirsty Muir told Reuters of the location.

“The first time I was on top, I was a little disappointed,” said French competitor Antoine Adelisse, “because when we’re on top, we usually see a lot of mountains.”

“However, once the lights are turned on, it’s truly incredible.”

Eileen Gu of Team China defended it, saying, “The venue is fantastic.”

Look around; there isn’t a single speck of snow anywhere.

“And you feel like you’re on a glacier somewhere when you’re skiing on this job.”

The location was chosen to represent sustainability because it exemplifies the transformation of industrial land into recreational land.

Meanwhile, fans watching the Winter Olympics have expressed mixed feelings about the venue.

“Would you rather they razed some apartments for the two-week artificial big air mountain?” one social media user wondered.

“Perhaps some of us are nostalgic for when they did this sort of thing on hills and mountains where snow fell on them,” someone replied.

“The big air venue is in the middle of some serious industrial zone,” one joked.

“It appears to be right next to the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant.”

Competitors slide down a huge ramp before performing twists and somersaults in the air in Big Air, which made its debut at the PyeongChang Games four years ago.

At the South Korea Games, snowboarders competed in Big Air, but this is the first time skiers have competed.

After the Games, the 64-meter-high and 164-meter-long Big Air ramp will be stored at a Beijing industrial site.

But first, on Wednesday, the Winter Olympic freeski Big Air finals will take place.