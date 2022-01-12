Fans spotted rapper Kodak Black ‘having sex’ in the stands at a Florida Panthers game… but he claims it was just ‘twerking.’

Fans caught rapper Kodak Black ‘having sex’ in the stands during a Florida Panthers game… but he claims it was just ‘twerking.’

At a Florida Panthers hockey game, fans thought they saw rapper Kodak Black ‘having sex.’

However, the 24-year-old claims he was simply being twerked on.

Black is a regular at Panthers games and was in a suite for the team’s most recent 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Something raunchy was going on in the posh seats, according to the 15,000-strong crowd.

Black, on the other hand, appeared to be getting a lap dance from fiance Mellow Rackz while watching the game.

NHL fans were taken aback by the first video.

Black, on the other hand, has responded to clarify the situation.

“Calm down, she was just twerking everyone LOL,” he wrote on Twitter.

The two were seated near the executives.

Black shared yet another video of the lap dance, this time from a close-up perspective.

“Fly Lifestyle,” he penned.