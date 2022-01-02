Fans were astounded by Kyle Whittingham’s late decisions.

Kyle Whittingham’s decision to keep all of his timeouts at the end of the Rose Bowl angered Utah fans.

With less than 30 seconds left, Ohio State drove deep into Utah territory, and Whittingham let the clock run down to 12 seconds before Noah Ruggles kicked the game-winning field goal.

It was also interesting to see how Utah’s defense prevented running back TreVeyon Henderson from scoring once he got inside the five-yard line.

Instead of doing a bunch of laterals on the kickoff, the Utes would have had time to call a few plays.

Whittingham’s decision to not use any timeouts has left the college football world perplexed.