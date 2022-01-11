Fans will squirm as UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou punches a man in GROIN, a new Jackass film.

The 35-year-old took a break from the ring to collaborate with the infamously absurd comedy group to create some hilarious content.

Ngannou was tasked with punching a member of the crew in the groin while filming Jackass Forever, which will be released in UK cinemas on February 4.

Following the first take, the Jackass guys told him to punch harder.

“That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” the UFC fighter said of his role in the film.

“Man, I had to smack someone in the face.

‘Listen man, we know you,’ they said when I did it the first time.

You’re known as the world’s toughest puncher.

‘It wasn’t difficult enough.’

“I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Because I was nervous.”

“I’m not sure, I could hurt this guy; did he have kids or something?”

When Ngannou walked around the corner at the start of the scene, the Jackass member on the receiving end of the punch got a good fright.

This was due to Johnny Knoxville, the leader of the Jackass, lying to him about being punched by a lightweight.

Ngannou is widely regarded as one of the most powerful fighters in UFC history.

Meanwhile, the French-Cameroonian is preparing to defend his title at UFC 270 on January 23 against Ciryl Gane.

In recent weeks, however, he has made headlines for a different reason after publicly criticizing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

He believes it is only a matter of time before he replaces the octagon with a squared circle, and he has identified Fury and Wilder as possible opponents.

“It’s always been down the line,” Ngannou told TMZ.

I’m not going to look away from this.

“Either way, it’ll happen.”

Even if the UFC and I reach an agreement, the boxing portion must be included because I cannot see myself retiring without it.

“Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury.

I’d like to put myself to the test to get to that point.

Although I am the champion, I am not the best in this division.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about having trained hands, trained punches, and a good delivery system to produce bombs, and I’m confident that if I deliver my own punch, it’ll be pretty good, and I’ll be able to make…

