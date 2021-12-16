‘Fans would walk through walls to wear the Arsenal shirt,’ says Cole, who supports Arteta’s decision to remove Aubameyang from his position as captain.

‘Fans would walk through walls to wear the Arsenal shirt,’ says Cole, who supports Arteta’s decision to remove Aubameyang from the captaincy.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to remove Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal captain has been backed by Joe Cole.

After his latest disciplinary breach, which saw him return late from France with his mother, the forward had his armband removed.

And Premier League legend Cole supports Arteta’s decision to lead by example in front of his young team.

“I think it’s a brave decision, but it’s the right decision,” Cole told BT Sport.

“This wouldn’t have been the first incident, and when I look at (Patrick) Vieira, (Tony) Adams, and others, they all had issues that were well-documented, but they were also leaders.”

“I’ve never felt at ease with Aubameyang in that group of leaders.”

“There are a lot of people in this stadium who would break down doors to wear an Arsenal shirt.”

I believe it is sacrilege for players to be late.”

Arsenal handled Aubameyang’s absence admirably on Wednesday, winning 2-0 at the Emirates against an injured West Ham.

Thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners have moved ahead of the Hammers to fourth place.

After the game, stand-in captain Alexandre Lacazette was praised by his boss for his selfless performance.

“Alexandre is the next in line,” Arteta said, “and he is taking it the way everyone saw it, with such pride and commitment.”

“I’m very pleased with how he performed.

Laca has always been like that in the locker room, and he has embraced the captaincy.

“You can see his willingness to help young players in the way he interacts with them.”

It’s in his nature; he’s not a selfish player, and he enjoys making the rest of the team better.”

