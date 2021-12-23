Fantasy Premier League captain picks: the best five captains for Gameweek 19

Tips for Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 19: The 5 Best Captain Picks

Trent Alexander-Arnold has 12 more points than Mo Salah since Gameweek 10 and could be a great bet against a depleted Leeds squad.

Despite the fact that EFL games are being canceled in droves, the Premier League’s jam-packed Christmas schedule has yet to result in games being postponed.

At the time of writing, all ten Gameweek 19 matches have been completed – nine on Boxing Day and one on Monday, December 27 – giving Fantasy Premier League fans a full round of matches to enjoy.

Keep an eye on how things play out in the coming days, as FPL managers have already been burned by last-minute cancellations.

Assuming everything goes smoothly, a number of games, particularly Liverpool vs Leeds in the early televised kick-off, look promising from an FPL perspective.

It’s difficult to imagine what Mo Salah could do against Leeds’ defense…

Manchester United will also face accommodating opponents in Newcastle United, who kindly assisted Manchester City in their previous match.

In-form Arsenal travel to out-of-form Norwich, and Man City host leaky Leicester at the Etihad.

According to the results of our weekly Fantasy Football Facebook poll, Salah is the favorite to be named captain this weekend, though he faces stiff competition.

Last Sunday, Mo Salah was extremely reserved, as evidenced by the fact that young midfielder Tyler Morton was the only Liverpool starter with fewer touches than the Egyptian, including goalkeeper Alisson.

Salah has spoiled FPL managers so much this season that it was his first blank in 16 games and only his second all season.

Given his opposition, a shambolic Leeds backline, don’t expect the drought to last long…

Gameweek 19 matchup: Leeds (h) Price: £13.1m Points: 170

Most FPL managers are hardwired to not captain a defender, which is a shame because Trent Alexander-Arnold has been putting up some impressive numbers for quite some time.

Salah has been the most captained player in the game for the past few months, thanks to his blistering form and staggering ownership numbers.

