Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice: The 11 best players to sign for your FPL team in Gameweek 22

The 11 best players to sign for your Fantasy Premier League team in double Gameweek 22

This week, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Watford are all scheduled to play twice.

Following Sunday’s news that Everton vs Leicester had been relegated to the TBC section of the Premier League fixture list, Covid is causing even more havoc with the league’s campaign.

That news will come as a disappointment to Fantasy Premier League managers who bought Everton players on the eve of the transfer deadline in the hope of seeing them play twice this week.

That was put to rest by Leicester’s growing absenteeism.

As aggravating as yet another postponement is for FPL managers, it serves as a reminder to expect the unexpected during this uncertain period, as we approach the season’s biggest double gameweek yet.

Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Watford are the eight clubs scheduled to play two matches in Gameweek 22 at the time of writing.

When a double gameweek occurs, the obvious play is to use your transfers and/or chips to target players with two fixtures rather than one, such as the second wildcard or free hit.

This is still the case this week, but given the schedule’s volatility, managers should avoid taking costly points hits if at all possible.

Even if matches aren’t likely to be canceled, this isn’t the most exciting double gameweek in recent memory.

The teams that do play twice are either in poor form (Burnley, Manchester United, Watford), have at least one extremely difficult fixture (Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea), or have a number of key players unavailable due to Covid, injury, or participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (Leicester, Tottenham).

On paper, Watford has the best matchup (against Burnley and Newcastle), but the Hornets have lost nine of their previous ten matches in all competitions.

As a general rule, don’t drop excellent single-gameweek players like Joao Cancelo, Jarrod Bowen, or Diogo Jota in favor of a two-gameweek player.

Here is our Gameweek 22 lineup, which is subject to change if any fixtures are canceled.

Ralf hasn’t cut down any trees at Manchester United.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Fantasy Premier League tips: The 11 best players to sign for your FPL team in double Gameweek 22