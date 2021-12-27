Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 20 Tips: The 11 Best Players to Sign for Your FPL Team

The festive football continues on Tuesday afternoon with another transfer deadline.

Following a couple of postponements, the festive football fun continues this week, with eight Premier League matches scheduled for this midweek.

Arsenal’s match against Wolves has been postponed for Gameweek 20, and Leeds’ match against Aston Villa will need to be rescheduled.

There are four top-flight games on Tuesday, with two each on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Amazon Prime, every game is broadcast live.

Gameweek 20 marks the halfway point of the 2021-22 season, which is significant for Fantasy Premier League managers for two reasons: 1) the second Wildcard can be used, and 2) the second Free Hit chip, which was introduced last week, is also available.

The majority of i’s Gameweek 19 picks performed well this week.

The top scorers were Riyad Mahrez (10) and Son Heung-min (eight), with Brighton forward Neal Maupay providing six points in the Seagulls’ 2-0 victory over Brentford.

The next transfer deadline is on Tuesday at 1.30 p.m., and these are the players you should look to sign.

Jack Butland has started both of Crystal Palace’s Premier League games this season, and given Vicente Guaita’s absence from the matchday squad on Boxing Day, he looks set to keep his place against Norwich.

In their previous six matches, the Canaries have only scored one goal.

Norwich (h) (price: £4.4m)

Manchester City rarely concedes more than one goal in a game, let alone three in ten minutes, as they did against Leicester on Sunday.

That was due to sloppiness rather than anything more alarming, but Pep Guardiola will expect a better performance against Brentford.

After another assist against the Foxes, Joao Cancelo remains the go-to City defender.

Price: £6.9m Points: 113 Brentford (a)

For the next two gameweeks, this is a great low-cost, short-term option.

At left-back, Konstantinos Tsimikas is expected to fill in for Andy Robertson, who is out with a hamstring injury.

The Greece international could face Marc Albrighton, who struggled in a recent match.

