Farewells ‘already begun’ as Man Utd lead race for £90m Napoli star

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for Kalidou Koulibaly with Napoli resigned to losing their star centre-back.

The 28-year-old has consistently been linked with a move away from Napoli, and the Serie A side are now willing to part ways with the former Genk defender.

He currently earns over £6million a year, and with Napoli unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next term, they may need to get rid of him to balance the books.

And according to Italian new outlet La Repubblica, the farewells have ‘already begun’, with United ready to spend big to secure his services.

A bid of around £90million is thought to be required to secure his services, with chief executive Ed Woodward claiming that cash will be available to spend in the summer.

“The signing this week of Bruno Fernandes and return of key players from injury will be a boost to Ole and the squad as we head into the second half of the season,” Woodward explained last month.

“We remain in contention in the Europa League and the FA Cup, as well as for Champions League qualification, so there is still lots to play for.

FEATURE: F365 fake punditry: Keane and Dublin on Mourinho and Ndombele

“However, as a club and a board, we do recognise that we are not yet where we want to be.

“It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles.

“Although progress may not always be smooth, everyone across the club is focused and committed on playing their part in helping achieve those aims.”