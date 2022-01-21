Farhad Moshiri ups his Everton stake and injects £100 million into the struggling club in a massive transfer boost.

Farhad Moshiri, the owner of Everton, has increased his stake in the club and given them a £100 million capital injection.

Mr Moshiri has further affirmed his commitment to the Club with a £100 million capital injection, according to a statement from Everton Football Club’s Board of Directors.

“Through Blue Heaven Holdings Limited, the club’s owner has acquired a further 33,333 shares in the club, bringing his shareholding in Everton to 94.1 percent.”

“This purchase represents the capitalization of Mr Moshiri’s previous loans, greatly strengthening the Club’s balance sheet.”

“The Majority Shareholder’s investment will help the Club navigate the significant financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic while also advancing plans for the First-Team squad and the ongoing development of a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

