Farrell Treacy, an ‘unlikely finalist,’ sets a British record after overcoming injury and Covid.

Winter Olympics 2022: After overcoming injury and Covid, ‘unlikely finalist’ Farrell Treacy sets a British record.

After unexpectedly qualifying for the 1500m short track final, the 26-year-old speed skater set a personal best and placed ninth.

BEIJING – Farrell Treacy, a short track speed skater, had been waiting four years for his luck to turn, and it did so in the Olympic semi-final.

In the 1500m, the 26-year-old was the most unlikely of finalists, qualifying automatically after an illegal overtake by Canada’s Charles Hamelin in the semifinal.

For the first time in Games history, a chaotic series of heats produced a ten-man final, and for a brief moment, the nation wished he could ‘do a Bradbury’ and win an Olympic medal.

“You know there’ll be carnage,” the West Midlands native predicted.

“I was just trying to stay out of trouble; there were people attempting to steal things, and I didn’t want to be a part of it.”

“I was hoping for a little more fighting and to be there to take advantage of a few bumps.”

I didn’t want the race to move too quickly.”

Treacy was never in contention in the final, and his personal best and British record of 2:11.988 was only good enough for ninth place.

He’d shown tactical awareness and poise throughout the rounds, even staying on his feet after Hamelin’s daring move on the inside midway through the semi-final.

Treacy explained, “I saw Charles make a move up the inside and I didn’t want to let him pass.”

“I knew someone was approaching from the outside, so I blocked out the track, thinking, ‘he’s going to pull out now, there’s no way he’s going for it,’ but he did.”

“I immediately looked at my coach and asked, ‘Is this an advancement?’ He nodded his head.

I knew I was in the final when we made eye contact.”

Making the medal final, the first British man to do so since Sochi 2014, was retribution for four years of funding cuts, serious injuries, and, most recently, Covid concerns.

In 2018, short track funding was cut, forcing Farrell, his brother Niall, and the rest of the senior squad to forge their own path to Beijing.

