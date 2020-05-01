Fate of the EFL season ‘could hinge on vote by EIGHT-HUNDRED out-of-contract players’

The future of each EFL season could be decided by a major vote from the players who are out of contract at the end of June, according to The Sun.

Around 800 players will see their current deals expire on June 30, but the Championship, League One and League Two seasons are certain to be extended into July if plans to resume football are approved.

That could mean some clubs are left short of players and are therefore forced to play weakened sides at the business end of the season with promotion and relegation places still to be decided.

According to The Sun, the PFA have asked every player whose contract is soon to be up whether they are happy to continue playing for at least another month.

It is claimed that players would be paid ‘severance money’ to play until the end of July, but there would be no extra wages on offer.

The vote, which is due to take place soon, could influence the decision of EFL chiefs as they look to restart the season behind closed doors in June.

An unnamed player told The Sun: ‘Our natural instinct is to play football.

‘But the way it is being put to us is that we have to give our clubs an extra month for nothing when many of us will know we are being released.’

It is claimed that several owners of League One and League Two clubs have informed the EFL that they do not have the finances to pay players for an extra month.