Fathi, Maaloul and Ajay’s position on participation in front of Sun Downs

Syed Abdul Hafeez, director of football at Al-Ahly Club The trio Junior Ajay, Ahmed Fathi and Ali Maaloul were injured during the Sun Downs meeting Saturday night.
Abdel Hafeez added in an intervention for the Number One program on Al-Nahar channel: “The trio will travel with the team to Sun Downs naturally, and this will not affect their participation in the return match.”
The two teams take one plane, today, Sunday, to go to South Africa, and heads the Red Devils Mission, Mahmoud Al-Khatib, head of the Red Castle, and sets an early date for travel until the red genie players get used to, On the atmosphere early, especially with respect to oxygen to fade any Crises.
The Al-Ahly and SunDowns match takes place in the second leg of the continental tournament, at 3 pm on March 7.