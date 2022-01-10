Fatih Terim has left Galatasaray as manager.

Fatih Terim, Galatasaray’s manager, has left the club.

Burak Elmas, the club’s chairman, expresses gratitude to the 68-year-old.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Galatasaray terminated manager Fatih Terim’s contract on Monday.

In a statement, club chairman Burak Elmas said they parted ways with Terim by mutual consent and thanked him for his efforts.

Terim is regarded as one of Turkish football’s most illustrious coaches, having led the Lions to eight Super Lig titles.

The 68-year-old remains the only Turkish manager to win a major European title in his homeland.

Istanbul won the UEFA Cup in 2000 after defeating English club Arsenal on penalties during the Terim era.

Terim, who rejoined the Lions for the fourth time in December 2017, led his side to two Super Lig titles, one Ziraat Turkish Cup, and one TFF Super Cup during this time.

He’s also played for Fiorentina and AC Milan in Italy, as well as the Turkish national team.

Galatasaray are currently ranked 12th in the Super Lig with 27 points, their worst performance in a 20-game span since 1988, when the three-point-for-each-win system was implemented.