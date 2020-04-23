Fauci said he was “convinced” that we’ll see COVID-19 in the fall, right after Trump claimed it could be gone by then

President Donald Trump listens to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a coronavirus briefing at the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Bethesda, Md., Zu.

President Donald Trump claimed that COVID-19 will not be back during the fall coronavirus press conference on Wednesday.

NIAID director Anthony Fauci later said it was almost certain that the coronavirus would still be here by then.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the outbreak was more difficult to treat in the fall as it coincided with the flu season.

After President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday that the new corona virus may not come back in the fall – and if it does, it will “not return in the form it was.”

Shortly afterwards, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci said that we will see the coronavirus in the fall.

“If we have corona embers associated with the flu. It won’t be what we went through in any way, shape, or form,” Trump said. “It is also possible that it will not come back at all.”

Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, later spoke, saying the coronavirus will still be available in the fall: “We will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that,” said Fauci.

According to the CNBC, Trump made the comments after declaring that Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases, was misquoted when he said the U.S. could face a more complicated outbreak in the fall, though the flu season reappears.

“There is a chance that the virus’s attack on our nation next winter will be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield told the Washington Post.

“There will be two viruses in circulation next fall and winter, and we need to distinguish which flu and which is the corona virus,” he added.

But Trump tried to go back on Redfield’s comments on Wednesday: “He spoke of the flu and corona coming together at the same time, and korona might just be a few little flare-ups that we’ll take care of.”

According to the New York Times, Redfield later told reporters that he was not misquoted, but he went to the lectern on Wednesday to discuss his comments.

“When I commented yesterday that there is a possibility for the next fall and winter, it could be more difficult and complicated if two respiratory diseases are in circulation at the same time,” said Redfield. “I didn’t say this was going to get worse. I said it was going to be more difficult.”

Fauci added that the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in the fall depends on efforts to curb the spread, but agreed with Redfield’s claim that it could be more complicated in the fall.

White House spokesman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News that Redfield was trying to get the Americans to get a flu shot. “The mainstream media has taken him out of context, as they do with Trump administration officials,” said CBS.

McEnany claimed Redfield tried to say, “The flu comes back in the fall. Be smart, Americans.”

