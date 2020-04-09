Fauci sees a possible turnaround; Leap jump: virus update

(Bloomberg) – Anthony Fauci, director of the United States’ National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the turnaround in the fight against the virus could begin after this week as President Donald Trump’s best health advisors develop medical criteria for reopening the US economy.

Britain and Belgium had their deadliest day of the outbreak, and Spain reported deaths and new cases that had peaked in four days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stable and is responding to treatment in a London hospital.

The US Democrats are targeting at least $ 500 billion for the next stimulus package, and Hong Kong has announced a new package worth around $ 18 billion. European Union finance ministers have not agreed on a $ 543 billion recovery plan for the bloc.

The World Health Organization warned countries not to lower their guards.

Key developments:

Global cases exceed 1.4 million; 86,000 deaths: Johns Hopkins Trump team prepares plans to reopen the economy based on testing Wuhan sees mass exodus after China eases lock Tesla will cut employee salaries in the U.S. by up to 30% as of Monday. The 100% recession model confirms that the downturn is already there

Ohio closes peak estimate at 1,600 new cases (3:10 p.m. in New York)

The Ohio Department of Health released a new analysis on Wednesday that lowered statistical expectations regarding the effects of the virus to just 1,600 new cases a day. The peak is expected in mid-April. That is fewer than 10,000 new cases a day.

Officials said this means that social distance contracts, including on-the-spot protection that resulted in hundreds of thousands losing their jobs, help slow the spread of the virus and prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

“Don’t stop doing what you do, these models show,” said Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, during a news conference in Columbus on Wednesday. “You crushed that and you stretched it.”

N.J. has recorded new deaths (1:36 p.m. in New York)

New Jersey reported a second record day with new deaths from Covid-19 and a reduction in infections.

Cases rose 7% to 47,437, the fourth consecutive day with an increase of 10% or less. For the past two weeks in March, New Jersey has increased daily from 20% to 82%.

Governor Phil Murphy has reported 275 new deaths since yesterday, the largest one-day increase since the crisis began.

NJ reports record 779 daily deaths (1:36 p.m. in New York)

New York suffered another day of record deaths from the coronavirus outbreak and reported 779 additional deaths despite hospital admissions declining.

“The number of deaths will continue to increase as those who have been hospitalized for a period of time pass,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo at his daily virus briefing on Wednesday.

The state has lost more than 1,500 people to the virus in the past two days, a total of almost 6,300.

Despite the increasing death toll, Cuomo said the state’s social distancing rules and other measures are working.

WHO says the world has to pull together (1:00 p.m. in New York)

The coronavirus crisis will escalate when countries stop showing solidarity, the head of the World Health Organization said, calling on the US and China to show “honest leadership” and stop the dispute.

“If you don’t want many more body bags, don’t politicize them,” said General Manager Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a briefing in Geneva on Wednesday. “No use of Covid-19 to score political points.”

When asked about President Donald Trump’s threat to cut funds and claim that WHO preferred China, Tedros said WHO was trying to treat everyone equally, and WHO would assess its successes and failures.

He urged the United States, China, the group of 20 countries and the rest of the world to come together and fight.

“For God’s sake, we’ve lost more than 60,000 citizens of the world,” he said. “A person is also valuable.”

Tedros announced that he had received racial insults and death threats.

“Too early” for Europe to relax restrictions, agency says (12:47 p.m. in New York)

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has warned Europe not to lift restrictions that slow the spread of the pandemic.

“Based on the evidence available, it is currently too early to overturn all community and physical distance measures,” the agency said in its latest risk assessment in Europe. “A sustained transmission of the virus is expected if the current interventions are lifted too quickly.”

The ECDC found that the new infections reported today reflect the measures taken a week earlier.

Britain Announces New Death High (12:02 a.m. in New York)

The United Kingdom reported another 938 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, compared to yesterday’s 786 daily record.

A total of 60,733 people tested positive for the disease, compared to 55,242 on Tuesday, according to the latest information from the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs. The daily numbers indicate a slight increase in the growth rate.

On April 7, 14,682 tests were performed in the country, more than the previous day 2,006. The UK plans to run 100,000 tests per day by the end of April to repeat the mass screening seen in countries like South Korea and Germany.

EU plans to extend the closure of its external borders until May 15 (11:45 a.m. in New York)

The European Commission proposed to extend the ban on most trips to the European Union to May 15. In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the restriction of non-essential entry into the block must be maintained for another 30 days, the Commission said in a recommendation that requires the approval of the governments of the member states.

Trump’s plans to reopen the economy depend on testing (11:30 a.m. in New York)

The White House is developing plans to bring the US economy back into action that will depend on testing far more Americans for the corona virus than was previously possible, according to people familiar with the matter.

Efforts would likely start in smaller towns in countries that are not yet severely affected by the virus. Cities like New York, Detroit, New Orleans, and other places that the president called “hot spots” would remain closed. Planning is at an early stage.

EU prepares for the arrival of 8,000 cruise passengers (11:00 a.m. in New York)

Eleven cruise ships with a total of around 8,000 passengers will arrive in the ports of the European Union between April 8th and 11th, the European Commission said.

The EU laid down guidelines for member states on how to handle travelers and said ships with passengers known to be infected with the corona virus should be directed to ports near hospitals with sufficient capacity.

The Commission also called for a coordinated EU effort to designate several ports for “rapid” changes in occupation, and highlighted the “essential role” of maritime transport in the bloc’s international trade.

De Blasio says distancing eases demand for ventilators (10:55 a.m. in New York)

New York City’s socially distancing strategy appears to be working, and as a result, demand for ventilators is lower than planned, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The city had estimated that it would need up to 300 more life-saving devices to treat coronavirus patients this week, but only had to add 100, de Blasio said on Wednesday at his daily virus briefing. It has a total of 5,500.

Nationwide, the infection rate has flattened, even if the number of deaths increases.

EU works for coordinated member blocking goals (10:40 a.m. in New York)

The European Commission is trying to coordinate how member states end the blockade after criticizing that the bloc’s first response to the pandemic was messy. An internal draft of a memo that Bloomberg saw contains conditions to facilitate starting and other necessary steps, e.g. For example, expanding test capacities and using apps to collect data.

“Any degree of (gradual) relaxation of detention will inevitably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases,” the memo says. According to the memo, gradual exits and a gradual restart of economic activity are best. “Not all population groups should return to work at the same time.”

Acceptance of the plan has been pushed back, according to Commission spokesman Eric Mamer, who told journalists in Brussels that timing was a “sensitive issue” as countries were at different stages of the outbreak.

McDonalds Reports Decline in Revenue, Deletes Forecast (9:06 a.m. in New York)

The company announced that comparable sales fell 3.4% in the first quarter and expects capital spending to be cut by about $ 1 billion in 2020.

Oktoberfest in doubt as Germany sees continued effects (8:59 a.m. NY)

Bavaria’s prime minister questioned the annual Oktoberfest and gave an idea of ​​how long the German authorities would expect the pandemic to stimulate social life. Markus Soeder, a political ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, told the Bild newspaper that a decision would be taken in June, but that widespread travel and border openings would be “very unlikely” by then. The traditional beer festival, which attracts millions to the Bavarian capital Munich, is scheduled to start on September 19 and last two weeks. If it takes place at all, “it will be under completely different conditions,” said Soeder to Bild.

Local French curfew blocked due to legal reprimand of locks (8:51 a.m. in New York)

A French court blocked a curfew in a community north of Paris. This is probably the first legal complaint in the country to take measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The court said the mayor of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine did not justify the 7:00 pm curfew. The judge said the regional government has already taken steps to prevent gatherings, including the closure of liquor stores after 9:00 p.m.

Dutch Cases Top 20,000 (8:31 p.m. NY)

Confirmed cases in the Netherlands rose 5% to 20,549, below the average daily increase over the past week. The reported deaths rose 7% to 2,248. According to the National Institute for Public Health and Environment of the RIVM, the number of new hospital admissions rose by 4% to a total of 7,735.

India’s most populous state seals 15 districts (8:23 a.m. in New York)

India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has cordoned off 15 of its most affected districts.

“As the numbers have soared, this step is essential to stop the spread of the community,” State Secretary R. K. Tiwari said in a television interview on Wednesday. The state has recorded 326 infections and three deaths so far.

India had a total of 5,360 and 164 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. A 21-day national ban ends on April 14th.

Boris Johnson is stable and responds to treatment (7:54 a.m. in New York)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in a stable condition in the intensive care unit and “responds to treatment” for a serious coronavirus infection, his spokesman said. Johnson was taken to St. Thomas Hospital in London on Sunday and taken to the intensive care unit on Monday after trying to shake off symptoms such as cough and fever.

Vaccine hopes, tests promote Oxford Biomedica, Novacyt (7:50 a.m. in New York)

Oxford Biomedica’s shares rose up to 24%, mostly since September 2013 after it joined a consortium working on a Covid-19 vaccine. The consortium led by the Jenner Institute at Oxford University has accelerated clinical trials with a candidate vaccine to begin this month. Oxford Biomedica will be the manufacturing partner for the drug if the studies prove successful.

Novacyt SA shares had previously increased to more than 1,600% since the beginning of the year after the company’s Covid 19 test was deemed available by the World Health Organization. The stock rose up to 22% in Paris when Novacyt said its diagnostic kit would be available for a year after a WHO emergency process.

British employers cheat law enforcement vacation plan (7:37 PM NY)

“Some employees have previously reported that some employers have asked them to work during the holiday season,” said Jim Harra, chief executive officer of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, on Wednesday via a video conference of a group of lawmakers. “If it were a matter of cheating, we could take criminal action.”

Under the job retention program announced last month, the government will pay 80% of workers’ wages as long as they remain tied to their jobs during the economic blockade that is slowing the spread of the disease. The prerequisite for payments is that no work is done for employers, although training is permitted.

Democrats seek at least $ 500 billion for next bill (7:36 a.m. in New York)

Democrats want $ 250 billion for small businesses, $ 125 billion will be provided by local government financial institutions that serve farmers, family members, women, minorities, and veterans, House Representative spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in a joint statement.

French Scientific Committee sees detention pending discharge to intensive care units (7:18 a.m. in the UK)

France will be able to end its detention only if the intensive care units are not saturated and other control measures are in place, the scientific advisory committee advising the government said in a note quoted by Agence France-Presse. Experts say that the immunity of the population is likely to be below 15%.

Hong Kong unveils Virus Relief Package (6:33 a.m. in New York)

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam announced a new government stimulus package worth around HKD 137.5 billion (USD 17.7 billion) to support the deteriorating economy of the city. The spending package will include a HK $ 80 billion job security program that will subsidize 50% of workers’ wages for six months.

VW checks dividend (6:13 a.m. NY)

Volkswagen AG is considering distributing a record dividend of 3.3 billion euros ($ 3.6 billion) as planned or using at least part of it to support its finances for what is currently the greatest economic crisis since World War II.

WHO says unlocking may be premature (6am in New York)

“It would be dangerous to believe that we are nearing an endpoint,” said Hans Kluge, Regional Director of the World Health Organization for Europe, during a briefing. Sweden is showing a new surge in some cases, while WHO is concerned about a dramatic surge in Turkey, he said. Countries shouldn’t lower their watch, he said.

“We need to make sure that the public understands that we are entering a new phase,” said Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO official who recently led a mission to Spain. Countries need to make sure they hunt the disease, since the key to eradication is to test patients, isolate them, and keep track of their close contacts. Some restrictions may need to continue for some time, while others are gradually being relaxed, he said. “It’s not about removing locks and getting back to normal. It’s a new normal.”

Spain’s success in slowing the spread shows that barriers and measures such as testing and contact tracking can work, Aylward said. While the country saw a 20-fold increase in cases during the week ending March 14, the rate slowed to a doubling every eight days later.

Iran New cases, deaths decrease (5:41 p.m. HK)

Iran reported 1,997 new cases out of 2,089 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 64,586. The total number of deaths rose to 3,993 after the country reported 121 more deaths.

Deaths in Spain, cases increase (5:30 p.m. HK)

Spain’s daily death toll from coronaviruses and the number of confirmed cases increased the most within four days on Wednesday, when it was the most widespread in Europe. According to the Ministry of Health, there have been 6,180 new infections in the last 24 hours, a total of 146,690. The death toll rose by 757 to 14,555, the largest increase since April 4.

Deadliest day in Belgium (5:25 p.m. HK)

Belgium experienced its deadliest day of the virus outbreak with an increase in deaths from 205 to 2,240. However, government health officials said the epidemic was nearing its peak in the country of 11.4 million. The number of patients currently being treated in hospitals dropped to 5,688 for the first time, a decrease of 324 from the previous day. Among them are 1,276 people in intensive care, a number that has been stable in the past few days.

Irish police released to arrest Easter travelers (5:20 PM HK)

Ireland has given its police extensive powers to limit travel to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the nation goes on Easter vacation. The government authorized the police to arrest people traveling more than 2 kilometers from their home or for non-essential reasons. If convicted, they face up to six months in prison or a fine of 2,500 euros.

Scholz says “hopefully” EU agreement before Easter (5:15 p.m. HK)

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters that an agreement had been reached and hoped that an agreement would be reached before April 12. This happened after the European Union finance ministers failed to agree on a $ 543 billion package to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, which lengthened a paralysis, and raises doubts about the bloc’s ability to weather the crisis.

Car retail slump in China in March (5:15 p.m. HK)

The average daily car sales in March declined to 30,683 units, the China Passenger Car Association said. Irrespective of this, worldwide deliveries by Daimler AG decreased by around 15% in the first quarter, and the number of vehicles sold in China, the world’s largest automobile market, decreased by around 20% compared to the previous year. However, the recovery in the Chinese car market is slowly picking up speed. Even in Wuhan’s first virus epicenter, retailers are seeing customers return.

Oyo with SoftBank support leaves thousands of employees on leave (5:10 p.m. HK)

Oyo Hotels & Homes, owned by SoftBank Group Corp. Supported Indian budget accommodation service, indefinitely puts thousands of its employees worldwide on vacation. The company said it leaves employees in countries without India without giving numbers, adding that it is not currently considering job cuts. The startup, one of the largest in SoftBank’s portfolio, has more than $ 1 billion in cash in the bank and is exploring options to remain profitable for at least the next 36 months.

Germany approves stricter rules for foreign takeovers (5:10 p.m. HK)

Angela Merkel’s cabinet approved on Wednesday the measures that apply to takeover bids from outside the European Union. They will allow the government to block acquisitions that represent a “potential disruption,” a lower threshold than the existing rules that pose a security threat.

Record contraction in France, Germany (5:00 p.m. HK)

The French economy has contracted the most since the Second World War and the outlook for the rest of the year is considerably poor. The central bank’s 6% slump estimate is the latest indicator of the severity of the shock for European economies due to a simultaneous collapse in supply and demand.

According to five of the country’s leading research institutes, the German economy is expected to shrink by 4.2% this year before the government takes action against the 5.8% expansion of coronavirus fuel in 2021. They expect gross domestic product to drop 9.8% in the second quarter, most significantly since quarterly data records began in 1970.

