FC Bayern / BVB: Rummenigge and Watzke suddenly face a € 70 million slap in the face

The Bundesliga faces a legal dispute with Eurosport over a lot of money because of the TV marketing – also at the expense of FC Bayern Munich and BVB.

Bundesliga *: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge * and Hans-Joachim Watzke advertise in the Corona crisis for an early resumption of play.

and advertise in the for an early resumption of play. Now of all times it threatens German Football League (DFL) because of the TV funds a lawsuit with Eurosport – Allegedly, it is about 70 million euros.

because of the a lawsuit with – Allegedly, it is about 70 million euros. Clubs like that FC Bayern Munich* and Borussia Dortmund Another loss is therefore imminent.

Munich / Dortmund / Frankfurt – What do they have to do Bundesliga clubs because of the Coronavirus pandemic * don’t mess around with the economic consequences.

Last but not least there is the discussion about the Ghost games, as a crucial source of high income, while ticketing and merchandising largely collapse. And now this too: like that Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.) reports, wants Eurosport cancel his TV contract with the Bundesliga – immediately.

Bundesliga: Eurosport supposedly wants to terminate TV contract with DFL

Previously, the TV and streaming provider had reportedly already refused to pay in installments. Now the subsidiary of the American media group wants Discovery accordingly terminate the current contract for the remaining Bundesliga season 2019/20 * and for the coming season.

Eurosport should refer to a special termination clause, which should apply in the event of force majeure like a pandemic, writes the F.A.Z. Previously she had Sport picture reports that the DFL is expecting a timely extraordinary termination.

Because of Eurosport: TV money lost? Setback also for Rummenigge and Watzke

For the Bundesliga this would be a huge setback in the fight against the economic consequences of the Corona crisis mean. According to corresponding media reports, it is said to have a total volume of 70 million euros go.

Leading the way in the Bundesliga Corona crisis: Hans-Joachim Watzke (left) and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. © dpa / Roland Frankincense

In particular Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, CEO of FC Bayern, and Hans-Joachim Watzke, BVB managing director *, are campaigning in this mixed situation for an early resumption of play – and thus also causing resentment.

Bundesliga in the corona crisis: FC Bayern and BVB plead for ghost games

Rummenigge had games without viewers in an interview with the Munich Mercury * and the tz * referred to as “without alternative”.

“The goal of the DFL is to end the season by the end of June,” said the Bayern boss and otherwise warned of dramatic consequences: “Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich would probably survive, but many other clubs would not. “

It is completely out of the question, “that it will only be played in June, then you can forget it immediately,” said against it Watzke talking to the mirror: “We still have nine game days to play, we still have relegation days and then the DFB Cup is added. And we have to expect that a game will also fail. ”

TV funds: Is there now a legal dispute between the Bundesliga and Eurosport?

Eurosport surprisingly had his live package purchased in 2017/18 last year (Friday games, d. Red.) via sublicense to the streaming service DAZN ceded.

Loud F.A.Z. got to Eurosport Pay 80 million euros a year to the DFL – and received from DAZN 40 million euros.

But in the Corona break, all media partners stopped making payments. Now he threatens DFL a lawsuit – and the next million damage.

pm

* tz.de and merkur.de are part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network