FC Bayern – David Alaba outraged by statements about Africa: “Shameful and unacceptable”

David Alaba has been heavily criticized for the proposal by two French scientists to test a possible new vaccine against COVID-19 in Africa. “Are these two guys doctors or clowns? I could never have imagined this kind of racism,” added the Bayern Munich defender Twitter.

Alaba, whose father George is from Nigeria, joined a long list of prominent footballers who spoke publicly, including Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o. Africa is “not a test laboratory,” wrote Drogba.

The scientists had previously spoken on French television about testing a possible vaccine in Africa. There are “no masks, no treatment options and no resuscitation measures,” said Jean-Paul Mira, chief physician at the Paris Cochin Hospital. This was also the case with studies on AIDS. Mira had previously said that he would now deliberately provoke.

Alaba indignant: “This is shameful and unacceptable”

Camille Locht, research director at the State Inserm Institute, replied: “You are right, we are considering conducting a parallel study in Africa.” At the same time, one is also thinking about possible studies in Europe or Australia, Locht continues.

Alaba was indignant. “This is shameful and unacceptable. We all have to stand together and work hand in hand to fight this virus,” he wrote.