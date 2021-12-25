FC Santa Claus is a Finnish football team that wears red and white and has the world’s most famous coach.

FC Santa Claus is a red and white Finnish football team with the world’s most famous coach.

It’s not as if you’re playing on a rainy day in Stoke, but it must be cold.

FC Santa Claus was formed in 1992 when the Finnish teams Rovaniemen Reipas and Rovaniemen Lappi merged to form FC Santa Claus, which plays its games in Lapland.

And they can now claim to be the most Christmassy football club in the world.

Saint Nick, better known to children around the world as Santa Claus, serves as their honorary boss.

He’s frequently seen at games, and the club’s crest depicts him checking his naughty or nice list.

Their club colors are red and white at home, and white and green on the road, in honor of their famous Santa.

FC Santa Claus made their professional debut in 1993 and rose to the top of Finland’s third division.

Not bad for a group made up mostly of part-timers – students and locals who work at the Christmas market or at the post office where Santa Claus receives letters.

The club recognizes its importance and has grown in popularity around the world.

They also give back to the community by collaborating with UNICEF to donate proceeds from their kits to the organization known for its work with at-risk children.

They even played a friendly against Premier League side Crystal Palace in 1997, which drew 5,000 spectators.

FC Santa Claus plays its games in Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, in a setting surrounded by forest, reindeer, and the Northern Lights.

Football in Lapland is at the mercy of the winter elements, and it snows from October to April, with limited daylight hours.

Temperatures range from 16°C to -3°C on average.

Ralf Wunderlich, the team’s manager, spoke to BBC Sport about his job satisfaction.

“If you like Christmas as much as I do, this place is great – it’s all about Christmas here,” he said.

“You have a Christmas feeling throughout the year without being overbearing – a year of positive emotions.”

“Of course, Santa isn’t in charge officially, but everyone knows he’s in charge in the background.”

FC Santa Claus has persevered despite financial difficulties, despite their good intentions.

With a last-ditch fundraiser and sponsorship deals with EA Sports and Puma, they were able to avoid bankruptcy in 2012.

They’ve been sponsored by Nike since then, and they’re still working hard.

On the pitch, however, fortunes have not been as generous as Santa’s gifts.

