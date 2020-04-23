FCB players and club management agree

The players of the 1st team and the management of FC Basel have agreed. The club announced this on Wednesday evening. In a very open and constructive discussion about the wage arrangements during the training and game-free time.

“They were able to settle all differences and reach an agreement on both points,” the message said. “The players and the club management are very happy that mutual trust has been fully restored.” Neither side wants to make the details of the solution found public.

«We are very happy that together we have found a convincing solution for the whole club. Now we can concentrate on the time after the pandemic. I feel a great deal of anticipation from the players and from all of us for the time when football can be played again, »says Bernhard Burgener, President of FC Basel 1893.

The dispute over wage cuts began in early April. The club management asked the players of the first team to forego 17.5 percent of their wages, which were refused.

As a result, the club management published a media release on the subject. They didn’t want to put pressure on it, CEO Roland Heri said afterwards in an interview with Telebasel.

The FCB players later spoke up: They were ready to forego wages, but first wanted to know where the money went, the players said. APresident Bernhard Burgener also commented on the incident: the club had to think about communication, he admitted.

Employees are supported

Now the discussion is off the table. In addition to the agreement on the wage arrangements, the 1st team supported the FCB employees: The team decided to compensate for the loss of wages due to short-time working for all FCB employees.

“This comradely and generous gesture is felt by the FCB employees as an impressive and touching act of solidarity and solidarity,” the association’s statement says.

«Looking ahead»

FCB captain Valentin Stocker: «The team council and the club management met for a serious and open exchange. We spoke plainly with each other and cleared up any misunderstandings. The team fully supports the club and its employees. Our solidarity with all of our colleagues at FCB is a matter of course for us ».

“The club management, team and employees are now looking ahead and are looking forward to the time when the ball can finally roll again,” the club continued in its message.

Together with the fans, they hope for a successful end to the current season, in which Rotblau wants to have a say in all three competitions.