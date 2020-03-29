‘F*ck you pr*ck!’: Tyson Fury’s young son offers cheeky rebuke during dad’s quarantine home workout (VIDEO)

When you are a 6ft 9in heavyweight champion, exercising at home during a period of self-imposed isolation can be tricky but Tyson Fury isn’t letting the coronavirus situation – or indeed his son – get in the way of his routine.

Fury, who defeated Deontay Wilder by seventh-round corner stoppage in Las Vegas last month, has long espoused the benefits of maintaining an active exercise plan and the benefits that it can have to one’s own mental health.

Restrictions in place by the UK government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic have meant that most gyms across the country have closed their doors which, along with limits being placed on the numbers of people permitted to congregate in groups, has meant that people have been compelled to find alternative means in which to stay fit, active and healthy.

However, Tyson Fury has found a workaround to this. The WBC heavyweight champion has begun posting videos of him exercising to his social media channels in which viewers are invited to join along with him as runs through various techniques like jumping jacks, sit-ups and others.

Judging by viewing numbers, the Fury workout videos are proving popular amongst his fans – but that sentiment doesn’t appear to be echoed within the Fury household itself, as shown in the video below.

🤣🤬 Tyson Fury’s son gives him a piece of his mind after being kicked out of their stay-at-home workout this morning…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/bs2VLXZhfV — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 28, 2020

Fury and Wilder were expected to meet for a third time in July but there are significant fears that the coronavirus pandemic could KO any such date and push it back until at least later in the year.

Any such delay could impact the touted clash between Fury and fellow Englishman Anthony Joshua which was expected to occur late this year, or early next year, should Fury earn a second successive win against Wilder and Joshua emerge victorious from a mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev which is, for now, scheduled to take place in London this July.