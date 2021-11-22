FCSB has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Romanian striker Ianis Stoica, who made his debut at the age of 14.

FCSB has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in signing Romanian striker Ianis Stoica, who made his debut at the age of 14.

According to reports, Arsenal is on the lookout for Romanian striker Ianis Stoica.

The Under-21 international plays for FCSB, formerly known as Steaua, the largest club in his country.

Stoica, 18, has had an outstanding debut season with the Bucharest giants, scoring six goals and assisting on two others in 14 appearances.

Gunners scouts have reportedly been monitoring the teenager’s progress since September, according to multiple Romanian reports.

FCSB owner Gigi Becali, on the other hand, has warned Emirates boss Mikel Arteta that he has no immediate plans to sell Stoica.

“It’s good that Arsenal is keeping an eye on Ianis, but it’s pointless because he’s not on the market,” Becali said.

“He might be in a year or two, but not yet,” says the narrator.

“He is technically adept, physically powerful, and extremely intelligent.

“At first glance, he appears to be 23 years old, not 18.”

Stoica, who was born in Bucharest, has 25 caps for Romania, ranging from Under-16 to Under-20.

In 2016, he moved to FCSB from Freiburg, Germany.

He made his senior debut a year later, at the age of 14, when he scored in a Romanian Cup tie.

He is under contract until 2023, and an unnamed club has reportedly made a £1.5 million bid for him.

Stoica’s father, Pompiliu, was a former Steaua left-back.

He has spent the past three seasons on loan, able to play as a central striker or attacking midfielder.

He has since returned to his hometown club with a vengeance, and if his form continues, he could be on his way to joining Arsenal.

