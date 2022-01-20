Fears that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will not be granted a license to fight in Las Vegas ahead of their sensational £36 million boxing match

According to former UFC fighter Michael Bisping, a fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul won’t be licensed in Las Vegas.

The former heavyweight champion and YouTube sensation are in advanced talks over a £36 million fight, according to SunSport.

By tweeting that it was “news to me” and that Paul had not mentioned a potential fight with him, Tyson has denied he is close to a deal.

Even if an agreement is reached, Bisping believes the fight will not be sanctioned to take place in Las Vegas, a city known for hosting the sport’s biggest bouts.

“There’s a good chance the fight with Mike Tyson won’t get licensed either,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“I believe Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr in Florida because they couldn’t get a license in Las Vegas.”

“Las Vegas is the world’s fight capital, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission is one of the most difficult to obtain a license from.

“Is it going to happen? Mike Tyson says no,” Bisping continued.

“I’d like to see [Paul] fight Tommy Fury, who is the same size, age, and experience as [Paul].”

Jake has been close to Tyson since he appeared on Iron Mike’s podcast ‘Hot Boxin’ last year.

Because he shares the same birthday as Muhammad Ali and Tyson’s legendary boxing coach, Cus D’Amato, the boxing legend dubbed Jake the GOAT.

Paul has a professional boxing record of 5-0.

He started off by defeating YouTuber AnEsonGib and basketball player Nate Robinson before knocking out MMA fighter Ben Askren.

In August, Paul faced former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who he defeated by split decision.

In December, he was scheduled to face Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s brother, but the Brit withdrew due to injury and illness.

In a rematch, Woodley stepped in to face Paul, which the internet sensation won by knockout.

Meanwhile, Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition in November 2020.

He also stated his intention to continue in the sport following the competition.