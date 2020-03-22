Federer is the “winner” of the Corona break

There are no real winners in the coronavirus crisis in the entire sports world. The tennis professionals are probably the most affected athletes. Because with the exception of the stars, the prize money makes up a substantial part of their income. And this is no longer necessary for at least three months.

In addition, sponsorship funds are often linked to tournament results. An important factor are the world ranking points, which decide on settlements and tournament participation. If all points had simply dropped from the rating by the beginning of June, this would have resulted in enormous shifts.

Roger Federer

Now everything remains with the status quo until resumption, but this solution also creates «winners» and losers. The biggest beneficiary is Roger Federer. For him it now pays off twice that he shone in Indian Wells (final) and Miami (winner) last year and that he played on clay again for the first time in three years – and it was a complete success.

In the period from March to the beginning of June, the 38-year-old from Basel won 2680 ATP points – only Rafael Nadal won more (4260). Federer would not have been able to defend these points after his knee surgery this year, he would have paused until the start of the lawn season anyway. Now he will tackle this as number 4 in the world, otherwise he would probably have slipped back to 8th.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is both a winner and a loser. In terms of ranking, the world number two remains in close contact with Novak Djokovic and could possibly replace him again as number 1 at Wimbledon – as the game will be played in London at the end of June.

At the same time, Nadal had a relatively solid sand season last year. The twelve-time French Open winner triumphed “only” in Rome and Paris, and missed the tournament in Miami due to injury. It is far from impossible that he could have collected more points this spring than a year ago.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is one of the losers. He won relatively few points a year ago. Given his dominance at the beginning of this season (18-0 wins), he would almost certainly have won more points without injury and would have extended his lead at the top of the world rankings. The only small consolation: it remains number 1 at least until the beginning of July.

The 32-year-old Serb is currently at the top of the ATP ranking with 282 weeks. He would already reach Federer’s record of 310 weeks in September. Unless the statisticians decided that the weeks of the tournament stop would not count. Then Djokovic would definitely be one of the big losers.

Stan Wawrinka

Daniil Medvedev, fifth in the world rankings, can also feel like this. The climber of the past eight months would have had to defend just 525 ATP points. Another advance in the world rankings would have been practically certain. Stan Wawrinka also did not play outstanding at the same time twelve months ago (650 points), an improvement in ATP rank 17 would certainly be a good idea.

Vögele and Golubic punished twice

The number 1 Ashleigh Barty benefits the most from women. She won in Miami and the French Open last year and would have had the most WTA points to replace by far.

The Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, however, acted at a much lower level. The American would have had a good chance of working her way up from position 4.

The biggest losers include two Swiss women. Stefanie Vögele and Viktorija Golubic not only miss the urgently needed prize money, as number 109 and 123 of the WTA ranking they are also just outside the places that entitle them to participate in the main field of the Grand Slam tournaments. Now they don’t have the chance to improve anything, especially since – according to the current provisional tournament schedule – three Grand Slam events would follow each other in summer and autumn.

Either way, ATP and WTA will have to think more deeply about how to deal with this exceptional tennis year – and the further distribution of points. Further discussions are inevitable.

by Marcel Hauck (Keystone-SDA)