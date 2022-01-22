Felix Auger Aliassime defeats Dan Evans 6-4 6-1 6-1 in the Australian Open singles final.

DAN EVANS was thrown out of the Australian Open after complaining that live music was interfering with his concentration.

In the first set of this third-round match, the British No. 2 complained to the referee about the loud sounds drifting across to the John Cain Arena as Elton John’s Rocketman and the Beatles’ Let It Be were played at Melbourne Park.

In the end, Evans was unable to find his stride and was defeated by Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime in three sets, 6-4 6-1 6-1.

Evans, 31, is the last male or female British player to exit the singles tournaments, and the No.24 seed will return to the Middle East with £117,000 in his pocket.

The Brummie won the toss and chose to receive serve, possibly the worst decision made by a Pom in Australia since England cricket captain Joe Root chose to bat in Brisbane with a coin toss.

Auger Aliassime, the seven-inch taller man, smashed down three ace – 118mph, 121mph, and 118mph – and demonstrated that his serving arm was in perfect working order.

Evans began to feel the heat one hot afternoon, shouting to the official, “I feel like I’m playing in a live band.”

“I’m not concerned about the people; I’m concerned about the music.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“It’s not like it’s really loud; it’s on the court…”

The warnings went unheeded, and Evans eventually crashed the ball into the net to hand the first set to his younger opponent after failing to convert two break points.

Evans’ rage reached a boiling point before the start of the fourth game of the final set, when he slammed his racket against the players bench, crumpling it beyond repair.

Evans was unable to summon the reserves to turn this round in front of Andy Murray, who knows a thing or two about epic comebacks.

Auger Aliassime, 21, dominated the second set and was on the verge of bagging Evans, but the Brit’s humiliation was averted in the seventh game.

Auger Aliassime’s big serving and power game proved decisive as he avenged his loss in the Melbourne 2 final a year ago.