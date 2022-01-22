Felix Auger Aliassime defeats Dan Evans 6-4 6-1 6-1 in the Australian Open singles final.

Felix Auger Aliassime thrashes Dan Evans 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in the Australian Open singles final.

DAN EVANS was kicked out of the Australian Open after complaining that live music was interfering with his concentration.

The British No. 2 complained to the referee in the first set of this third-round match about the loud sounds drifting across to the John Cain Arena while Elton John’s Rocketman and the Beatles’ Let It Be were played at Melbourne Park.

Evans eventually couldn’t find his stride and was defeated by Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime in three sets, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Evans, 31, is the last British man or woman to withdraw from the singles events, and the No.24 seed will now return to the Middle East with £117,000 in his pocket.

The Brummie won the toss and chose to receive serve, possibly the worst decision made by a British player in Australia since England cricket captain Joe Root chose to bat in Brisbane.

Auger Aliassime, who is seven inches taller, smashed down three ace – 118mph, 121mph, and 118mph – and demonstrated that his serving arm was in perfect working order.

Evans began to feel the heat on a hot afternoon, shouting to the official, “I feel like I’m playing in a live band.”

“I’m not concerned about the people; I’m concerned about the music.”

“It’s not like it’s loud, it’s on the court…”

The warnings went unheeded, and Evans eventually crashed the ball into the net to hand the first set to his younger opponent after failing to convert two break points.

Evans’ rage reached a boiling point before the start of the fourth game of the final set, when he slammed his racket against the players bench, crumpling it beyond use.

Evans was unable to summon the reserves to turn the game around in front of Andy Murray, who knows a thing or two about epic comebacks.

Auger Aliassime, 21, dominated the second set and was on the verge of bagging Evans, but the Brit’s humiliation was averted in the seventh game.

Auger Aliassime’s big serving and power game proved decisive as he avenged his loss in the Melbourne 2 final a year ago.