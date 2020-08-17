Felix Cash targets European title after stopping Jason Welborn

Eddie Hearn wants Felix Cash to be pushed into a European title fight after he retained his Commonwealth middleweight crown in convincing fashion.

The highly-rated Cash moved to 13-0 in convincing fashion and put on a show against Jason Welborn as he headlined for the first time.

He was in control throughout and showed his full repertoire of shots in a strong all-around display which saw Welborn stopped in the seventh.

The former world title challenger was put down by a flurry of punches, with Cash finding a way through with a clubbing right hand.

He went straight on the assault to land a ruthless finish moments later as Welborn’s corner threw in the towel with their man looking to beat the count.

“It was a decent performance,” Cash said. “I got my range and then it was just a matter of time until I broke him down.

“I want to be back out. I’ll fight any middleweight in the country.”

“So sharp, so young, so fresh,” Eddie Hearn declared in his assessment.

“For me I love the European title, but there are big domestic fights for him as well. It’s time now to push out with Felix Cash and get him those big fights.

“That was a big statement from Felix Cash to say he’s ready. He’s ready for big domestic fights and for me I want to push him for the European title.”

Cash’s stablemate, John Docherty, opened the show with an impressive win over the game Anthony Fox.

The unbeaten Scot established the jab after a tough start and showed this ruthless streak to stop Fox for just the second time in his career in round seven.

Kieron Conway outpointed Nav Mansouri with a classy display, whilst Zelfa Barrett knocked out Eric Donovan in the eighth round of his first fight under Hearn.

Barrett struggled in the early rounds but had Donovan down in a huge seventh before knockout of the year contender with a vicious left hook.

Highly-rated Shannon Courtenay suffered her first defeat as a professional as she was upset by Rachel Ball.

Ball knocked Courtenay down in the opening round and was given the nod 77-75 after a tight and frantic eight-round contest.