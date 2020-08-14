Felix Cash vs Jason Welborn odds & prediction as Fight Camp promises another cracker

We were one judge calling one round differently from landing a 15/2 winner in last week’s compelling WBC title showdown between Natasha Jonas and Terri Harper.

Ironically it was the judge from Jonas’ hometown of Liverpool who couldn’t split the fighters, Mark Lyson returning a 95-95 card, which allowed Harper to retain her titles on a split draw and spike our long shot.

So will we see similarly tight contests in Eddie Hearn’s latest Fight Camp on Friday night?

The bookies odds suggest not.

Only the bout between Shannon Courtenay 8/11 and Rachel Ball 13/10 has evenly matched odds.

At first glance the records of Felix Cash and Jason Welborn suggest they don’t belong in the same ring, let alone competing for a Commonwealth middleweight title.

Cash is unbeaten in 12, having ended eight inside the distance, while Welborn has lost as many bouts as Cash has ended early and is coming off back to back stoppage defeats.

But closer analysis underlines how well matched the pair are.

Welborn has been in with quality operators like world champion Jarrett Hurd, former world champ Liam Smith, world title challenger Matthew Macklin, British and Commonwealth king Frankie Gavin and up and coming James Metcalf, while Cash has nothing like those names on his record.

But despite being competitive in each, Welborn lost in each and was stopped in all bar one of those contests.

In a contest which should be competitive for six or seven rounds that’s likely to be the outcome here, too.

Super feather Zelfa Barrett is likely to have too many ring smarts for Eric Donovan and should prevail on points. Barrett is 1/6 Eric Donovan 5/1 .

Kieron Conway has only lost once as a pro, but with only three stoppage successes in his 14 contests may have to go the distance again before his hand is raised against Navid Mansouri justifying his 1/4 favouritism .

Shannon Courtenay, meanwhile, is defending a perfect five-fight record while Rachel Ball has just the one blemish on her six fight record and the odds reflect how close this contest should be.