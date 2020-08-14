Felix Cash was born to fight – now his dreams are in sight and it’s his time to shine

Felix Cash grew up fighting – now he’s on the verge of achieving his childhood dreams.

Cash will headline Matchroom’s third Fight Camp card as he defends his Commonwealth middleweight title against Jason Welborn tonight (Friday).

The 27-year-old has been boxing for as long as he can remember and has barely put a foot wrong since turning professional after a strong amateur career in 2016.

Now, he’s eyeing big things as he closes in on his dream of becoming a world champion.

“I come from a fighting family so I grew up fighting,” Cash says. “My dad boxed, my uncle boxed, they did a bit of fighting bare knuckle and some boxing as well.

“Then my two older brothers boxed and I went into the gym about nine years old and started boxing then.

“I took to it pretty quickly and it’s all I’ve ever known really. For as long as I can remember I’ve just wanted to box and one day become a world champion.

“I had a good amateur career, I was on the GB squad for three years but missed out on the Olympics and had a fair few injuries.

“Now I’ve turned over, I’m 12-0 and Commonwealth champion. It’s a great platform now to move on to bigger and better things.”

Cash’s platform is huge on Friday night as he tops the bill at Fight Camp.

All eyes will be on him under the bright lights in Brentwood – but he faces a tough test against a former world title challenger.

“It’s a great show to be a part of, a great event to be involved in and headlining too, it’s going to be a great experience,” said Cash.

“A lot of people are going to be tuning in now, all eyes are on me, so it’s a perfect opportunity for me to go out there and put in a great performance.

“I want to go out there, show everyone what Felix Cash is all about, raise my profile and put myself out there.”

Provided he gets a win over Welborn, Cash is being tipped for the top.

And he is adamant he wants a step up to add a big scalp to his CV next time out after so far being carefully matched and guided to the top by promoter Eddie Hearn.

“I want a big name,” he declares. “I want to take out a big name in the middleweight division.

“I don’t want anyone in particular, I leave all that to my team, but after I get the job done against Jason Welborn I want a big fight next and a big name on my record.”

Cash has drawn admiring glances across Fight Camp in the Matchroom bubble for his impressive physique.

He is clearly in top notch condition ahead of the fight having been pushed to the limits alongside the likes of John Ryder, Ted Cheeseman and John Docherty in the Matchroom Gym.

Docherty will open the bill tonight against Anthony Fox whilst Cheeseman beat Sam Eggington in a thrilling contest to headline the opening night.

And Cash is now ready for his time to shine after a gruelling training camp.

“We’ve all been pushing each other, training very, very hard,” he says.

“We’ve pushed our bodies to the limits this camp, and we’ve all been spurring each other on.

“We’ve had each other in there for a bit of sparring, too, as we’re all around the same weight.

“It’s been a great atmosphere in there and now we’re all buzzing to go.

“When I was watching Ted the first week I was just thinking, ‘I can’t wait to get in there now’, and I won’t be letting the side down that’s for sure.”