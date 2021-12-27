Felix Martineau, an eight-year-old QPR supporter, rings the half-time bell during the Bournemouth game to mark the end of his leukaemia battle.

At halftime against Bournemouth, an eight-year-old QPR supporter rang a bell to signal the end of his leukaemia battle.

Felix Martineau was a special guest at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and he was accompanied by his older sister on the field.

When they sounded the bell in touching scenes, they received a standing ovation and were applauded unanimously.

After a three-year battle with leukemia, Felix was recently given the green light.

Patients commonly ring a bell at the hospital and read a poem to signal the end of such treatment.

QPR, on the other hand, gave him the opportunity to do the same, and fans on Twitter praised the gesture.

“Absolutely incredible moment for that little lad and his family,” one person said.

Oh, and your big sister is incredible!”

“Absolutely fantastic,” another person said. “What a brave little fella and a wonderful moment for him and his sister.”

“Very special moment,” one person added.

While on a private tour of the stadium, Felix received the news.

He was also surprised when Ilias Chair, his favorite player, called to say hello.

QPR are currently seventh in the Championship, but they were defeated by table-topping Bournemouth.

Following a six-game unbeaten streak, they have now lost consecutive games.