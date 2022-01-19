Fellaini, a former Manchester United player, kisses Victoria Alex, a stunning Russian artist, in the sea while on vacation in St Barts.

Marouane Fellaini, an ex-Manchester United striker, is clearly enjoying his vacation in St Barts with artist Victoria Alex.

Fellaini splashed around in the water with Alex and even kissed the stunning Russian.

Fellaini appears frequently on Alex’s Instagram page, accompanied by heartfelt captions.

After winning the Chinese Super League and Cup with Shandong Taishan, the towering Belgian is taking a break from football.

Fellaini has opted for a cool new hairstyle to let his hair down during the off-season.

The target man has ditched his mesmerizing afro in favor of braids.

And, while he’s soaking up the rays, he’s at risk of attracting transfer interest from newly mega-rich Newcastle.

In the January transfer window, however, the Toon will face competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Since joining United in 2019, Fellaini has 30 goals and six assists in 80 appearances.

And he has a wealth of Premier League experience, which could be beneficial to Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened Magpies.

His contract with the CSL club runs until 2025.

