Fenerbahce Beko vs. Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Fe

Several players from a Spanish basketball club have tested positive for the virus, leaving the team with only 8 players fit to play.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

EuroLeague announced on Monday that the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between Fenerbahce Beko and Real Madrid has been postponed due to COVID-19.

“Several team members tested positive for COVID-19, leaving Madrid without the minimum eight players on the Authorization List fit to play,” according to a EuroLeague statement.

The Round 18 match was supposed to take place on December.

30.

Each game can be rescheduled up to three times if available dates are available, according to the special COVID-19 regulations approved by the EuroLeague Commercial Assets Shareholders Executive Board.