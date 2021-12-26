Fenerbahce defeated Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 for their first win in three weeks.

Fenerbahce, in fourth place, has 32 points in 19 appearances, putting them in a good position to reach the Super Lig’s halfway point after Monday’s games.

In a Sunday Spor Toto Super Lig match, Fenerbahce defeated Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 to earn their first victory in three weeks.

Fenerbahce’s Filip Novak scored the game’s first goal in Ulker Stadium.

Novak finished with a right-footed low shot in the 10th minute, beating Yeni Malatyaspor’s offside trap in the area.

Dimitris Pelkas, a Greek midfielder for Fenerbahce, scored in the 73rd minute after dribbling into the box of Yeni Malatyaspor.

Fenerbahce’s victory was sealed by Pelkas’ goal.

Fenerbahce had previously lost to Gaziantep FK, then drawn with Besiktas and VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk before winning on Sunday against Yeni Malatyaspor in Istanbul.

After Monday’s games, fourth-placed Fenerbahce will have collected 32 points in 19 appearances, bringing the Super Lig to a half-way point.

Yeni Malatyaspor, the losing team, finished last in the standings with 15 points.

Trabzonspor, the league’s leaders, finished the first half with 46 points on Saturday.

Sunday’s results are as follows:

Gaziantep FK vs. Caykur Rizespor: 0-1

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk – Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-1

Adana Demirspor draws 1-1 with Goztepe.

Fenerbahce won 2-0 against Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor.

Matches on Monday:

Demir Grup Sivasspor (Yukatel Kayserispor)

Besiktas vs. Ittifak Holding Konyaspor